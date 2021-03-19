UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Damascus Was Behind Recent Missile Attack On Turkey's Kilis Province

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:44 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian armed forces on Friday of firing missiles on Kilis Province in Turkey's south

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian armed forces on Friday of firing missiles on Kilis Province in Turkey's south.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported a missile attack on Kilis, which resulted in no casualties.

"The missiles that fell in Kilis yesterday were fired by the [Syrian] regime, and we responded like we had to. The attacks are unacceptable, we have been and we will be responding exponentially," Erdogan told reporters.

