(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The deadly car explosion in the Turkish town of Reyhanli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, may have been a terror attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The deadly car explosion in the Turkish town of Reyhanli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, may have been a terror attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Media reported earlier in the day that the explosion had left at least two people killed and two more injured.

Security has been boosted in the town, and roads have been blocked. No damage to buildings and infrastructure objects has been done.

"According to preliminary information, this incident is related to terrorism. There was likely a bomb there. Three people who died inside the car were Syrians. However, there are no results of the investigation available yet, let's wait," Erdogan told reporters, as aired by NTV broadcaster.