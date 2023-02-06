Erdogan Says Death Toll From Earthquake Increased to 912, Over 5,000 Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 912, while more than 5,000 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 284 people were killed and 2,383 were injured.

"So far, 912 people have died and 5,385 people have been injured, 2,470 people have been rescued," Erdogan said.

Ankara received assistance offers from over 45 countries after the earthquake, the president said, adding that more than 9,000 people are involved in rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT.