Erdogan Says Death Toll From Earthquake Reaches 8,574, Another 49,133 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has risen to 8,574, while another 49,133 people have been injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others received injuries.

"According to the latest data, 8,574 people were killed, 49,133 were injured," Erdogan told reporters.

About 6,444 were destroyed by the natural disaster.

