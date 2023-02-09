UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Death Toll From Earthquake Reaches 16,546, Over 66,000 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Erdogan Says Death Toll From Earthquake Reaches 16,546, Over 66,000 Injured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the death toll from several earthquakes in the country has reached 16,546 and over 66,000 were injured

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the death toll from several earthquakes in the country has reached 16,546 and over 66,000 were injured.

Earlier, it was reported that 16,170, were killed.

"At the moment, 16,546 people were killed, and 66,132 were injured," Erdogan said.

