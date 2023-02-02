UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Deliveries Of Tanks To Ukraine Does Not Help Resolve Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Erdogan Says Deliveries of Tanks to Ukraine Does Not Help Resolve Conflict

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that deliveries of tanks to Ukraine were not contributing to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

"I can't say that sending tanks is one of the elements of conflict resolution. This is a risky business, it is beneficial for arms dealers," Erdogan said in an interview with the TRT broadcaster.

