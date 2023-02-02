Erdogan Says Deliveries Of Tanks To Ukraine Does Not Help Resolve Conflict
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 12:50 AM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that deliveries of tanks to Ukraine were not contributing to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.
"I can't say that sending tanks is one of the elements of conflict resolution. This is a risky business, it is beneficial for arms dealers," Erdogan said in an interview with the TRT broadcaster.