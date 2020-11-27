Erdogan Says Discussed Coronavirus Vaccines With Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had spoken on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about coronavirus vaccines

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had spoken on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about coronavirus vaccines.

The two leaders had a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"The vaccines are being developed in Russia, China, in Turkey ... I speak with foreign colleagues about vaccines, I spoke with Putin, too. We closely monitor te results of the use of vaccines and hopefully will be able to use them widely in our country, too," Erdogan said.