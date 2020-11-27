UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Discussed Coronavirus Vaccines With Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:13 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had spoken on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about coronavirus vaccines

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had spoken on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about coronavirus vaccines.

The two leaders had a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"The vaccines are being developed in Russia, China, in Turkey ... I speak with foreign colleagues about vaccines, I spoke with Putin, too. We closely monitor te results of the use of vaccines and hopefully will be able to use them widely in our country, too," Erdogan said.

