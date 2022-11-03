Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Entry of Russian Agricultural Products Into Markets

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday the entry of Russian agricultural products to the markets, at the first stage deliveries will be made to Somalia, Sudan and Djibouti.

Erdogan said earlier that after his talks with Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement had been reached on restoring the grain corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal.

"Yesterday, during our talks, we discussed the entry of Russian grain and fertilizer into the global markets. We determined that at the first stage, these products should be received by countries in need, such as Somalia, Sudan, Djibouti, that is, countries in need," Erdogan said in an interview with A Haber broadcaster.