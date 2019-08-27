Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Issue of Forming Safe Zone in Northern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he had discussed the formation of a safe zone in northern Syria during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"We certainly had the opportunity to discuss this issue.

I personally, and our country's foreign and defense ministers also discuss this through their channels... Terrorist organizations... must leave the region soon and keep their word to create a safe zone," Erdogan said at a press conference following Russian-Turkish talks at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky.