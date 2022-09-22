Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Launch of Direct Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possible launch of direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possible launch of direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"For sure, I also touched on the issue of Northern Cyprus during our talks with Russian President Putin.

We will surely be glad if there will be direct flights from Russia to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Another important aspect is that Russia has a very big tourists potential. One of the main income sources of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is tourism," Erdogan said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.

The Turkish president also noted that tourists coming from Russia would considerably contribute to the economic development of the republic.