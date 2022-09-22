UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Launch Of Direct Flights From Russia To Northern Cyprus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Launch of Direct Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possible launch of direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possible launch of direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"For sure, I also touched on the issue of Northern Cyprus during our talks with Russian President Putin.

We will surely be glad if there will be direct flights from Russia to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Another important aspect is that Russia has a very big tourists potential. One of the main income sources of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is tourism," Erdogan said, as quoted by the A Haber broadcaster.

The Turkish president also noted that tourists coming from Russia would considerably contribute to the economic development of the republic.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Starts Mortar Shelling of Elizavetovka Vil ..

Ukraine Starts Mortar Shelling of Elizavetovka Village in Russia's Kursk Region ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Probe of Burial Site in Izyum

UN Chief Calls for Probe of Burial Site in Izyum

3 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Exploring Direct Flights to Nort ..

Russian Companies Exploring Direct Flights to Northern Cyprus - Turkish Cypriot ..

3 minutes ago
 SAU VC distributed scholarship cheques among benef ..

SAU VC distributed scholarship cheques among beneficiaries

3 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

5 minutes ago
 92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.