OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had discussed with US President Donald Trump his possible visit to Turkey, as well as Turkey's intention to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense systems and US F-35 stealth fighters.

Erdogan and Trump negotiated earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"We talked about our relations with the United States, we talked about the S-400s, we talked about F-35s and about what we could further achieve together. And we talked about a possible visit of Trump to Turkey," Erdogan said at a press conference, held at the end of the summit.