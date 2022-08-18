Erdogan Says Discussed With Zelenskyy, Guterres Exchange of Prisoners of War

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war between Moscow and Kiev.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy and Guterres.

"We discussed the exchange of prisoners of war and our initiatives in this regard, I would also like to note that we attach great importance to this issue," Erdogan said at a press conference.