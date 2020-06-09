UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Discussing Return Of Tourists With Putin, Johnson, Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Erdogan Says Discussing Return of Tourists With Putin, Johnson, Merkel

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was discussing by phone with the leaders of Russia, the UK and Germany the restoration of tourist flow from these countries to Turkey, which had been interrupted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I spoke with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and told him that the Russians miss Turkey, let them come. Yesterday we learned that the Russian Federation included Turkey into the list of countries to be open for travel of citizens," Erdogan said on TRT television.

"Then I spoke with [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson, they also added Turkey to the list of such countries.

I will be talking to [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, and I hope we can reach a consensus," he said.

On March 27, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia stopped regular and charter flights with other countries. The exceptions are flights to take citizens home, as well as cargo, mail, sanitary and humanitarian flights, flights of empty planes for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or changing crews in Russia and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

