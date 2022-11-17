UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Discussing With Putin Creation Of NPP Similar To Akkuyu In Turkey's Sinop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he is discussing with Russian President Vladimir Putin the construction of a nuclear power plant similar to the Akkuyu NPP in Sinop, located in the north of Turkey.

"I can say that we are in a good position from the point of view of energy. We don't need anyone. Especially after the construction of the Akkuyu NPP will be completed in 2-3 years, we will have a very serious potential there. Then I'm also discussing with Mr. Putin the issue of Sinop. We hope to build four turbines there, and we will get as many, and maybe even more than in Akkuyu.

Once we get them, Turkey will no longer have problems with energy. We'll be in a much better position. And we can easily start exporting energy," Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey and Russia have been working on the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin. Earlier in November, Erdogan said that Ankara and Moscow were also discussing the construction of two more NPPs in Turkey. One of them will be built in the city Sinop. Meanwhile, various options are being considered for the construction of the third NPP, which could be constructed in the region of Thrace located in the European part of the country.

