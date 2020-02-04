Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he did not intend to escalate tensions over the incident in Syria's Idlib and may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he did not intend to escalate tensions over the incident in Syria's Idlib and may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that six Turkish servicemen had been killed in an attack by the Syrian army in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged that retaliation would follow. Moscow said that Ankara had not informed it of its military movements in the region.

"We do not intend to enter into serious conflict with Russia at this stage. We have strategic projects, such as TurkStream and the Akkuyu power plant and we will not abandon the S-400 air defense system.... We will discuss everything. I may call Putin on Tuesday," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Sabah news outlet.