UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Does Not Want To Escalate Tensions With Moscow Over Incident In Syria's Idlib

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

Erdogan Says Does Not Want to Escalate Tensions With Moscow Over Incident in Syria's Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he did not intend to escalate tensions over the incident in Syria's Idlib and may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he did not intend to escalate tensions over the incident in Syria's Idlib and may hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

On Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that six Turkish servicemen had been killed in an attack by the Syrian army in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged that retaliation would follow. Moscow said that Ankara had not informed it of its military movements in the region.

"We do not intend to enter into serious conflict with Russia at this stage. We have strategic projects, such as TurkStream and the Akkuyu power plant and we will not abandon the S-400 air defense system.... We will discuss everything. I may call Putin on Tuesday," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Sabah news outlet.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

5 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

5 minutes ago

First Russian Aircraft for Evacuating Citizens Lan ..

38 seconds ago

Seminar, walk held at Islamia University of Bahawa ..

41 seconds ago

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board holds rally to ..

42 seconds ago

Int'l community should compel India to resolve Kas ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.