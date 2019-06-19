Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Wednesday that Ankara would make every effort to bring Cairo to international court over the demise of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, doubting that it was a natural death

"Morsi was convulsing on the courtroom's floor for 20 minutes. The authorities did not intervene to help Morsi. Morsi didn't die a natural death, he was killed," Erdogan said in a speech broadcast by Turkish tv channels.

Erdogan pledged that Ankara would do utmost to bring Cairo to trial.

"We will do everything possible to bring Egypt before an international court. We call on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to fulfill its responsibilities," he added.

Morsi reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday during a court hearing on an espionage case in Cairo.

He was 67 years old. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern over the conditions of Morsi's detention and provision of necessary medical care, and also called for an independent investigation into the former Egyptian leader's death.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned the OHCHR statements as an attempt to politicize natural death.

Morsi was ousted from power in 2013 by the Egyptian army amid a wave of popular discontent caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Egypt, an organization that is outlawed in Russia but backed by Turkey. He was detained and sentenced to death over the organization of riots and the mass escape of prisoners from jails. The death sentence was however later revoked over lack of evidence.