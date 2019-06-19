Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'killed'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said his close ally Mohamed Morsi was "killed" and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president.

"Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes.

Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Morsi was killed, he did not die of natural causes."Erdogan forged close ties with Morsi, Egypt's first civilian president and a prominent Muslim Brotherhood member.