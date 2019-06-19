UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Egyptian Ex-president Morsi Was 'killed'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'killed'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said his close ally Mohamed Morsi was "killed" and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said his close ally Mohamed Morsi was "killed" and accused Egyptian authorities of failing to intervene to save the ex-president.

"Morsi was struggling on the floor in the courtroom for 20 minutes.

Authorities unfortunately did not intervene to save him," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

"Morsi was killed, he did not die of natural causes."Erdogan forged close ties with Morsi, Egypt's first civilian president and a prominent Muslim Brotherhood member.

Related Topics

Egypt Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Muslim

Recent Stories

Walker extends Man City contract to 2024

54 seconds ago

Simmons reveals tensions in Afghanistan World Cup ..

58 seconds ago

Opposition least bothered to discuss public issues ..

1 minute ago

Drones close runway at Singapore airport

1 minute ago

Xi pens friendship letter to North Korea before ra ..

5 minutes ago

Canada inflation up in May on broad price increase ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.