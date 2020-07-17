UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Egypt's Support Of Haftar Forces In Libya 'Illegal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called illegal Egypt's assistance to the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In late June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country was ready to help the Libyan tribes, which in general support the LNA, to fight against foreign interference by training and arming them. The president also said that any Egyptian involvement in Libya was legitimate as far as the international law was concerned.

"Libya has a legitimate government of [Prime Minister Fayez] Sarraj and there is illegal insurgent Haftar. There is an ongoing struggle between those who support the legitimate government of Libya and those who support insurgent Haftar.

All their actions are illegal," Erdogan told journalists.

He added that Ankara will not leave its Libyan allies alone.

"We have accepted a commitment in Libya, we will continue shoulder it and provide constant assistance to our Libyan brothers," the Turkish president said.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) since it requested assistance in late 2019. According to media reports, Ankara is also planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

