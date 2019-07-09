UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says EU Failed To Fulfill Obligations To Turkey Under 2016 Migrant Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:08 PM

Erdogan Says EU Failed to Fulfill Obligations to Turkey Under 2016 Migrant Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country had made tremendous efforts to assist refugees and curb the flux of migrants heading to Europe in line with the 2016 migration agreement with Brussels, which has meanwhile failed to meet its obligations under the deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country had made tremendous efforts to assist refugees and curb the flux of migrants heading to Europe in line with the 2016 migration agreement with Brussels, which has meanwhile failed to meet its obligations under the deal.

"We have made invaluable contributions to the security of the entire European continent, particularly to the Balkan countries. However, we did not see the support and humanitarian attitude that we expect from our European friends during this difficult time," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper, adding that "contribution commitments to our country were not fulfilled."

The president stressed that Ankara had received only 2.

5 billion Euros ($2.8 billion) of the 6 billion euros pledged by the bloc in the migration pact.

According to Erdogan, while the European Union has been struggling to reach an agreement on migration quotas among its member states, Turkey has had to cope with challenges arising from the 4 million migrants, including 3.6 million Syrians, residing on its soil.

In March 2016, the European Union and Turkey concluded a migration deal in which they agreed that Syrian refugees arriving in Greece would be returned to Turkey if their claim for asylum was rejected, while Syrian asylum seekers in Turkey would be resettled in Europe on a one-for-one basis. Brussels, in turn, vowed to provide financial aid to the country to cover the costs of migrant reception.

