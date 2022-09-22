UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Exchange Of Prisoners Of War Between Moscow, Kiev Important Step Toward Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he considers the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine an important step toward ending the crisis in Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he considers the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine an important step toward ending the crisis in Ukraine.

"This exchange of prisoners brokered by Turkey is an important step toward ending the war. Our efforts to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine continue.

I would like to thank (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for the opportunity to exchange prisoners," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish broadcaster A Haber.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that 56 people, including pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, were released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev. The Ukrainian side received 215 servicemen.

