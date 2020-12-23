UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Expects Biden To Pay Attention To Turkey-US Relations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:02 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his assurances that US President-elect Joe Biden would pay attention to relations between the two countries during his tenure at the White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his assurances that US President-elect Joe Biden would pay attention to relations between the two countries during his tenure at the White House.

"We believe that the new president of US, Mr. Biden, will also pay due attention to Turkish-American relations. We have no prejudice, hostility or animosity toward anyone," Erdogan told his Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group in Ankara, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish president added that Ankara would continue working toward peace, justice and prosperity in the region and hoped to open a new chapter in its relationship with the United States and the European Union in 2021.

Turkey has enjoyed good relations with the US under US President Donald Trump, marred, however, by Washington suspending Ankara's participation in its F-35 multirole fighter program in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems and later completely removing it from the project. Despite those threats, however, Turkey continues to manufacture F-35 parts.

