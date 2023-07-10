Erdogan Says Expects Constructive Reaction From Putin on Grain Deal, Kiev Shows Readiness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he expects from Russian President Vladimir Putin a constructive reaction regarding the future of the grain deal that expires next week, adding that Kiev already expressed readiness.

"In the coming month, we are waiting for the visit of Putin. If this visit takes place, we will definitely discuss this topic (the grain deal). Ukraine declares that it is ready to do its best. I do not expect that we will see a different position at a meeting with Putin," Erdogan told reporters.