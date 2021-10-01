Erdogan Says Expects New Turkish Constitution to Be Adopted By 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed the hope that his country's new constitution could be adopted by 2023, calling on all political forces to actively partake in the public discussion of the nation's highest legal document.

"A new Сonstitution to be prepared, if possible, with the consensus of the whole parliament will be the best gift we can present our nation in 2023," Erdogan said at the opening of the fall session of the Turkish parliament.

The document is currently being drafted, and Erdogan urged all of the country's political forces to actively submit their suggestions for it to the public.

"I hope that our recent proposal to introduce a new Constitution, to be drafted for the first time in the history of our country directly by national will, will be successfully implemented by our National Assembly," the Turkish leader added.

In early February, Erdogan called for a discussion of the country's new constitution. His proposal was supported by the leader the Nationalist Movement Party, his partner in the ruling People's Alliance, Devlet Bahceli.

The drafting of the new constitution of Turkey, according to Erdogan, will enter its main stage in the first half of 2022, and in the same year it will be presented for approval to the country's citizens.