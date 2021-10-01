UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Expects New Turkish Constitution To Be Adopted By 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:19 PM

Erdogan Says Expects New Turkish Constitution to Be Adopted By 2023

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed the hope that his country's new constitution could be adopted by 2023, calling on all political forces to actively partake in the public discussion of the nation's highest legal document

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed the hope that his country's new constitution could be adopted by 2023, calling on all political forces to actively partake in the public discussion of the nation's highest legal document.

"A new Сonstitution to be prepared, if possible, with the consensus of the whole parliament will be the best gift we can present our nation in 2023," Erdogan said at the opening of the fall session of the Turkish parliament.

The document is currently being drafted, and Erdogan urged all of the country's political forces to actively submit their suggestions for it to the public.

"I hope that our recent proposal to introduce a new Constitution, to be drafted for the first time in the history of our country directly by national will, will be successfully implemented by our National Assembly," the Turkish leader added.

In early February, Erdogan called for a discussion of the country's new constitution. His proposal was supported by the leader the Nationalist Movement Party, his partner in the ruling People's Alliance, Devlet Bahceli.

The drafting of the new constitution of Turkey, according to Erdogan, will enter its main stage in the first half of 2022, and in the same year it will be presented for approval to the country's citizens.

Related Topics

National Assembly Turkey Parliament Same Alliance Tayyip Erdogan February All Best

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history o ..

Expo 2020 Dubai will shape coming era in history of civilisation: Saqr Ghobash

5 minutes ago
 2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal ..

2-day annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Musa Shah Renal, others from Oct 2

4 minutes ago
 Govt to establish 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council ..

Govt to establish 'Sirat-ul-Nabi' Advisory Council to address specific issues

4 minutes ago
 Major industries to be converted into pollution fr ..

Major industries to be converted into pollution free modern technology: Zartaj G ..

4 minutes ago
 4 accounts' officers sacked for unauthorized payme ..

4 accounts' officers sacked for unauthorized payments

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses PML-N petition agai ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses PML-N petition against presidential ordinance fix ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.