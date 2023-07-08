Erdogan Says Expects Putin to Visit Turkey in Coming Month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey in August.

Erdogan held one-on-one talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Friday night. The talks lasted about 2.5 hours.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Erdogan said that Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month." The Turkish president also said that he could hold a personal meeting with Putin in the next two months.

Erdogan said that he expected to discuss the grain deal with Putin either by phone or in person. The Turkish president also said that he intended to cover the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war with Putin in person.