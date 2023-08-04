ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to take place in August.

"The date of (Putin's) visit has not been set yet, but our foreign minister, the head of the intelligence - everyone is engaged in talks .

.. I think the visit will take place in the course of August," Erdogan told reporters.

Earlier in the week, Erdogan's office said that the two leaders had agreed on Putin's visit to Turkey during a phone conversation.