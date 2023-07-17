Open Menu

Erdogan Says Expects To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin After Returning From Gulf Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the grain deal extension after returning from the Arabian Gulf nations' tour scheduled for July 17-19.

"I hope that there would be a chance to discuss this issue and many others at a meeting with Putin in August in our country ...

I believe that despite today's statements by Russia, my friend President Putin wants to continue the realization of this humanitarian bridge," Erdogan said ahead of his departure to the tour.

The Turkish leader also said that the Turkish and Russian foreign ministers would hold negotiations on the grain deal issue, adding that the initiative "made history as a diplomatic victory", helped to transport over 33 million tonnes of food and prevented food crisis in many poorest countries.

