Erdogan Says Expects to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin in Near Future

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expects to hold talks on the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

"We maintain relations with Russia ... Together with the negotiations, we hope to bring this issue (of the grain deal) to a certain point with Putin in the very near future," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan added that he had discussed the planned visit of Putin to Turkey, noting that he expects the grain deal to be resumed after the meeting.

"If Putin's visit scheduled for August takes place, we will discuss these issues in detail. I believe that we will ensure the continuation of the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delaying this process," Erdogan said.

Moscow has certain expectations in connection with the grain deal, Erdogan said, adding that he expects to discuss them with Putin.