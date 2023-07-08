Open Menu

Erdogan Says Expects To Meet With Putin In August

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Erdogan Says Expects to Meet With Putin in August

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he expected to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the reduction of its negative effects.

"Yesterday, we received Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy (in Istanbul), and in August, I hope, we will meet with Putin.

We are trying to protect our country from the negative consequences of the war that has been ongoing for 1.5 years already," Erdogan said during his speech in the Turkish northeastern city of Bayburt.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan said that Putin's visit to Turkey was going to take place "in the coming month." Later in the day, he specified that the talks could be held within the next two months. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no certainty on such a meeting.

