Erdogan Says Expects To Resolves Issues With F-16 Jets At Meeting With Biden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that expects to resolve the issues with Ankara's purchase of F-16 fighter jets at a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"The respected (Joe) Biden said that he mobilized all his efforts on this issue. He wants the same from us...

The issue with the F-16 is a matter of general strengthening of NATO against enemies. And there is a price, we paid $1.45 billion. We did not see any reaction. We will discuss this issue in Vilnius. I hope that at this meeting we will resolve this issue. We are saddened that the issue is connected with Sweden's membership in NATO. These are different issues," Erdogan told reporters before heading to Vilnius for the NATO summit.

