Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was feeling much better after coming down with a stomach infection that prompted him to cancel several election campaign events earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan made his first public appearance since falling ill, showing up at aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul. His wife, Emine Erdogan, also attended the event, along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with his spouse Mehriban, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh.

"Thank God, much better," Erdogan said when asked by CNN Turk correspondent Fulya Ozturk about his well-being as he was seated in Turkey's domestically produced electric car TOGG with Aliyev in the driver's seat.

On Tuesday, Erdogan interrupted a live television interview as he fell ill. Following a long break, the Turkish president returned on air and said that he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he had to cancel several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Some media reported Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, but the president's office dismissed the reports.

On Thursday, the Turkish head of state took part in the nuclear fuel delivery ceremony at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant via a videoconference. On Friday, Erdogan made a video appearance at the opening ceremony for the bridge over River Seyhan in Adana.