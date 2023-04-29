UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout Of Stomach Flu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Erdogan Says Feels 'Much Better' After Bout of Stomach Flu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was feeling much better after coming down with a stomach infection that prompted him to cancel several election campaign events earlier this week

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he was feeling much better after coming down with a stomach infection that prompted him to cancel several election campaign events earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan made his first public appearance since falling ill, showing up at aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul. His wife, Emine Erdogan, also attended the event, along with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with his spouse Mehriban, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh.

"Thank God, much better," Erdogan said when asked by CNN Turk correspondent Fulya Ozturk about his well-being as he was seated in Turkey's domestically produced electric car TOGG with Aliyev in the driver's seat.

On Tuesday, Erdogan interrupted a live television interview as he fell ill. Following a long break, the Turkish president returned on air and said that he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he had to cancel several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Some media reported Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, but the president's office dismissed the reports.

On Thursday, the Turkish head of state took part in the nuclear fuel delivery ceremony at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant via a videoconference. On Friday, Erdogan made a video appearance at the opening ceremony for the bridge over River Seyhan in Adana.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Technology Turkey Nuclear Driver Car Wife Adana Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan God Media Event TV

Recent Stories

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram le ..

Caretaker Health Minister Punjab Dr Javed Akram leads World Immunisation Week aw ..

24 seconds ago
 Dialogue between political parties essential to ge ..

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: M ..

26 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

4 minutes ago
 Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

Iftikhar replaces Haris in ODI squad

29 seconds ago
 Man wanted In double murder case arrested

Man wanted In double murder case arrested

31 seconds ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women&# ..

UAE to participate in 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women&#039;s Asia and Oceania Champio ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.