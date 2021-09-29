Erdogan Says First Unit of Akkuyu NPP May Open Already in 2022

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), which Russia's Rosatom is constructing in Turkey's south, could open already the next year.

After inspecting the NPP construction site in mid-September, the Turkish president said the first power unit could be operational by May 2023.

"The construction continues as planned ... I believe we will be able to open the first unit next year," Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.