Erdogan Says Four-Way Summit on Syria Was Proposed to Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed holding a four-way summit on Syria to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Merkel and Macron proposed to Putin holding a meeting on Syria in Istanbul on March 5. Putin has not responded yet. He said he would talk to me first," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan said he planned to speak with Putin over the phone on Friday evening. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the phone call was on the agenda.