UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Four-Way Summit On Syria Was Proposed To Putin

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Erdogan Says Four-Way Summit on Syria Was Proposed to Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed holding a four-way summit on Syria to Russian leader Vladimir Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had proposed holding a four-way summit on Syria to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Merkel and Macron proposed to Putin holding a meeting on Syria in Istanbul on March 5. Putin has not responded yet. He said he would talk to me first," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan said he planned to speak with Putin over the phone on Friday evening. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the phone call was on the agenda.

Related Topics

Syria Russia German Vladimir Putin Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan March

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

12 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

25 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

34 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

52 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

53 minutes ago

Ukrainian Police Release Most of Protesters Detain ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.