Erdogan Says France Should 'Get Get Rid of Macron as Soon as Possible'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France should "get rid" of President Emmanuel Macron, otherwise it would have to ensure more yellow-vest protests.

The relations between Ankara and Paris have been strained lately. Erdogan has called for boycott of French goods amid a disagreement over France's announced tougher measures against radical islam, following a brutal attack on a teacher in a Parisian suburb.

"Macron is trouble for France. My wish for France is to get rid of Macron as soon as possible. Otherwise, they will have to deal with the yellow-vest protestors for longer, or "red vests" may appear as well," Erdogan said as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

Yet another thorny issue was raised by the French parliament when it recommended that Paris recognize independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara has been backing Baku in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

France, which is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on Karabakh settlement, can no longer mediate this particular conflict, Erdogan said, "due to its recent controversial decisions."