UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says G20 More Democratic Than UN Security Council, Wants G20 Role To Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

Erdogan Says G20 More Democratic Than UN Security Council, Wants G20 Role to Increase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced the belief on Saturday that the G20 was a more democratic international body that the UN Security Council, expressing hope that the G20 would become more influential in the global arena

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced the belief on Saturday that the G20 was a more democratic international body that the UN Security Council, expressing hope that the G20 would become more influential in the global arena.

"For a very long time, we have been repeating the fact that the world is greater than five, asking for a reform to be conducted at the Security Council of the United Nations. Leaving the fate of 192 members of the United Nations in the hands of five permanent seat-holders of the Security Council is a not a very right and very fair approach. The G20 platform has a much more democratic and much more encompassing structure. We want the G20 to be converted into a much more effective and influential platform," Erdogan told a press conference.

Related Topics

World United Nations Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Mashood to investigate Punjab Spo ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says to Seriously Consider Visiting Moscow f ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif announces stepping down as PAC chai ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls for Proper Investigation Into 'Dubio ..

14 minutes ago

WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week ..

14 minutes ago

Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.