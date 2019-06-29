Erdogan Says G20 More Democratic Than UN Security Council, Wants G20 Role to Increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced the belief on Saturday that the G20 was a more democratic international body that the UN Security Council, expressing hope that the G20 would become more influential in the global arena.

"For a very long time, we have been repeating the fact that the world is greater than five, asking for a reform to be conducted at the Security Council of the United Nations. Leaving the fate of 192 members of the United Nations in the hands of five permanent seat-holders of the Security Council is a not a very right and very fair approach. The G20 platform has a much more democratic and much more encompassing structure. We want the G20 to be converted into a much more effective and influential platform," Erdogan told a press conference.