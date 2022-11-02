UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Grain Corridor Will Operate Again, Agreement Reached After Talks With Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the grain corridor will continue to be used, such an agreement was reached following his talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and negotiations between the defense ministers of Turkey and Russia.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol.

The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor

"One more piece of news, after my talks with Putin yesterday and our defense minister's talks with (Russian Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu ” the grain corridor will resume its activities from 12:00 (p.m. local time, 9:00 GMT) , as it was planned in advance," Erdogan said at a meeting of the ruling party.

