Erdogan Says Grain Corridor Will Operate Again, Agreement Reached After Talks With Russia

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the grain corridor will continue to be used, such an agreement was reached following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and negotiations between the defense ministers of Turkey and Russia.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the Ukrainian grain agreement following Ukraine's drone attack targeting military and civilian ships in Crimea's Sevastopol. The defense ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of British specialists, with Ukraine using the grain deal security corridor.

"One more piece of news, after my talks with Putin yesterday and our defense minister's talks with (Russian Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu ” the grain corridor will resume its activities from 12:00 (p.

m. local time, 9:00 GMT), as it was planned in advance," Erdogan said at a meeting of the ruling party.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday that the grain deal was still in place. Cargo ships carrying Ukrainian grain have been sailing from the Black Sea ports since Monday.

Russia and Ukraine struck the deal with UN and Turkish mediation in July to ensure safe grain shipments from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea after the United Nations sounded the alarm over a looming food crisis. The deal also guaranteed unfettered access to the global market for Russian food and fertilizers, but that promise was not fulfilled.