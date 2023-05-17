Erdogan Says Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for another two months.

"The agreement on the grain deal concluded on July 22, 2022, expires tomorrow.

It was decided to extend the agreement on the Black Sea grain initiative for another two months with the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of Ukrainian friends," Erdogan said in an address to the deputies of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Turkey will make all necessary efforts to implement all the terms of the agreement, the president added.