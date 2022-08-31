UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Greece Challenged NATO By Using S-300 Systems Against Turkish Aircraft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Erdogan Says Greece Challenged NATO by Using S-300 Systems Against Turkish Aircraft

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Greece challenged NATO by using the S-300 air defense system to target Turkish military aircraft.

CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighters of the Turkish air forces performing a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island on August 23. Turkish media reported that "despite these hostile actions, the planes fulfilled their planned tasks and safely returned to their bases." Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry categorically denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkey's F-16s, describing the statements as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.

"Greece has challenged NATO and allies by escalating its hostile behavior, which started by harassing our airspace and aircraft, to the level of engaging the S-300s. Greece is neither our political, economic, nor military partner and interlocutor," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Turkish news portal haberler.

com.

The president added that just like a century ago, Turkey knows "true intentions of those who are trying to waste the country's time and energy using Greece today."

Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday that Turkey has been distorting reality and spreading false facts when accusing Greece of targeting its military aviation. The official added that Greece has always respected its obligations within NATO and has always complied with international treaties and laws, remaining a factor of stability and peace in both the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.

Related Topics

NATO Century Turkey Athens Ankara Greece Tayyip Erdogan August Sunday 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

15 minutes ago
 White House Says US Committed to One China Policy ..

White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversa ..

15 minutes ago
 White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

34 minutes ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

34 minutes ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.