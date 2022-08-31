Erdogan Says Greece Challenged NATO by Using S-300 Systems Against Turkish Aircraft

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Greece challenged NATO by using the S-300 air defense system to target Turkish military aircraft.

CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to track the F-16 fighters of the Turkish air forces performing a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet west of Rhodes Island on August 23. Turkish media reported that "despite these hostile actions, the planes fulfilled their planned tasks and safely returned to their bases." Sources in the Greek Defense Ministry categorically denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkey's F-16s, describing the statements as "myths" aimed at creating a hostile attitude toward Greece.

"Greece has challenged NATO and allies by escalating its hostile behavior, which started by harassing our airspace and aircraft, to the level of engaging the S-300s. Greece is neither our political, economic, nor military partner and interlocutor," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Turkish news portal haberler.

com.

The president added that just like a century ago, Turkey knows "true intentions of those who are trying to waste the country's time and energy using Greece today."

Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday that Turkey has been distorting reality and spreading false facts when accusing Greece of targeting its military aviation. The official added that Greece has always respected its obligations within NATO and has always complied with international treaties and laws, remaining a factor of stability and peace in both the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

The relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The countries were on the verge of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.