Erdogan says Greek treatment of refugees 'no different to Nazis'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the Greek treatment of refugees at their border to the Nazis in highly-charged comments about the migrant crisis on Wednesday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the Greek treatment of refugees at their border to the Nazis in highly-charged comments about the migrant crisis on Wednesday.

"There is no difference between what the Nazis did and those images from the Greek border," he said in a televised speech that followed footage of migrants being tear-gassed as they tried to break through the border to Europe.