Erdogan Says Greek Treatment Of Refugees 'no Different To Nazis'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the Greek treatment of refugees at their border to the Nazis in highly-charged comments about the migrant crisis on Wednesday

"There is no difference between what the Nazis did and those images from the Greek border," he said in a televised speech that followed footage of migrants being tear-gassed as they tried to break through the border to Europe.

Your Thoughts and Comments

