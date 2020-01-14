UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed To Sign Agreement On Ceasefire In Libya But Then Refused

Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed to Sign Agreement on Ceasefire in Libya But Then Refused

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar initially agreed to sign an agreement on ceasefire in Libya, but then left Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar initially agreed to sign an agreement on ceasefire in Libya, but then left Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Intra-Libyan talks with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey were held in Moscow Monday. An informed Libyan source said that Haftar had left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli government of Fayez Sarraj. Government of National Accord (GNA) Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik the GNA delegation had signed the agreement, and then headed to Istanbul.

"We held highly productive negotiations with Russia in Moscow yesterday.

First, Haftar said 'yes', and then 'no', and, unfortunately, fled Moscow without signing. Our colleagues put their signatures, we fulfilled our part, the rest is in the court of Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Erdogan said speaking to the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

He said that despite this, he was ready to attend the conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19.

"On Sunday, Germany, the Russian Federation, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States will be there with us. We will assess the situation," Erdogan said.

