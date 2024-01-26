Erdogan Says He Hopes UN Court Ruling Can Halt Gaza Violence
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt "inhumane" attacks against civilians
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt "inhumane" attacks against civilians.
"I find the interim injunction decision taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it," Erdogan said in a social media statement.
"We hope that Israel's attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end," he said, adding that Turkey would continue trying to "establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace".
