Erdogan Says He Offered Zelenskyy to Organize Meeting With Putin in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that during the talks in Lviv, he offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

"This was my first trip to Ukraine after the start of the war," Erdogan said, adding that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, they discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, including the ongoing war, that was the main topic at talks.

Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to provide solidarity and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and also stated that "we will continue to contribute to the resolution of the war through diplomacy and negotiations.

"

"Just as I told Mr. Putin during my visit to Sochi, I reminded Zelenskyy that we can hold a meeting between them," Erdogan told reporters.

During the trilateral meeting Erdogan, Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Guterres discussed further possible steps to activate the mechanism created for the export of Ukrainian grain, Erdogan said.