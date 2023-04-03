UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says His Doors Closed To US Ambassador In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that his doors are closed to US Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake who has met with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"(US President) Joe Biden's ambassador visits Kemal. Shame on you, think with your head. You are an ambassador. Your interlocutor here is the president. How will you stand up after that and ask for a rendezvous with the president? Our doors are closed for him, he can no longer come in. Why? He needs to know his place," Erdogan said on Sunday, as quoted by the Turkish Star newspaper.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14.

Kilicdaroglu, put forward by the opposition six parties alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan, supported by the ATA Alliance.

Public opinion research center MetroPOLL conducted a survey with the participation of 2,046 people in 28 Turkish provinces between January 13 and March 14. The survey showed that 44.6% of respondents would vote for Kilicdaroglu, while incumbent President Erdogan would receive 42% of the votes.

