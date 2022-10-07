UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says His Meeting With Pashinyan Held In 'Positive Atmosphere'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had been held in a "positive atmosphere", instructions for further steps were given to the foreign ministers of Turkey and Armenia.

The meeting between Erdogan and Pashinyan took place in Prague on Thursday and was the first meeting of the leaders of the two countries after a 13-year break.

"Special envoys of both parties are talking to one another, and the meetings are still being sustained as we speak.

And as far as the meeting today goes, I must say that there were certain demands voiced, and those demands according to our discussion and deliberations conveyed to our special envoys, and the foreign ministers were given the necessary instructions, and once, after the certain programs become much more concrete, we will take the necessary steps forward," Erdogan said, adding that the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere.

