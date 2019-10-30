Erdogan Says His Nov 13 Visit to US in Question - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he had not yet decided on his visit to the United States on November 13, the NTV channel reported

Last week, the Turkish president confirmed his intention to visit the United States on November 13 on President Donald Trump's invitation.

"At the moment, I have not yet made a decision. [The visit is] in question," Erdogan said when asked if his visit to the United States would take place on November 13.