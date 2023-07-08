Erdogan Says Hopes for Extension of Grain Deal

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Turkey expects that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, will be extended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after one-on-one talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy held talks at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks Erdogan said he "hoped" for the extension of the grain deal concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul.