ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday expressed his hope for a high voter turnout in the runoff of the presidential election, saying that the Turkish people had demonstrated a great example of democracy during the first round.

The runoff of the presidential election in Turkey started on Sunday, with polling stations opening across the country as early as at 8 a.m. Istanbul time (05:00 GMT).

Erdogan is facing off opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"Turkey showed a great example of democracy with the participation of 90% of the population (in the first round). I believe that the country will do the same today," Erdogan told reporters.

The first round two weeks ago saw Erdogan win 49.52% of the votes, and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%, with the voter turnout accounting for over 88%. To win the election, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.