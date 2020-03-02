UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Hopes For Syria Ceasefire Deal In Putin Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Erdogan says hopes for Syria ceasefire deal in Putin talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he hoped to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Syria when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the week

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he hoped to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Syria when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the week.

"I will go to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the developments in Syria with Mr Putin.

I hopethat he will take the necessary measures there, such as a ceasefire, and that we will find a solutionto this affair," Erdogan said in a televised speech to members of his party in Ankara.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Bilawal says political revenge is on the peak

11 minutes ago

Int'l Women Day to be observed on March 8

5 minutes ago

Nearly 10,000 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Greece ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Saw No Proposals on Further OPEC+ Reduction ..

5 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in bail plea of Mian Tariq in ..

5 minutes ago

Ummah stands united for Kashmir, Palestine: Azad J ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.