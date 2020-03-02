Erdogan says hopes for Syria ceasefire deal in Putin talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that he hoped to reach a deal on a ceasefire in Syria when he meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the week.

"I will go to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the developments in Syria with Mr Putin.

I hopethat he will take the necessary measures there, such as a ceasefire, and that we will find a solutionto this affair," Erdogan said in a televised speech to members of his party in Ankara.