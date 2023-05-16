Erdogan Says in Case of Election Victory Will Continue Same Foreign Policy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that if he wins the presidential election, he intends to maintain the same policy in relations with Russia and other countries as before

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that if he wins the presidential election, he intends to maintain the same policy in relations with Russia and other countries as before.

Last week, Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said that Russia is interfering in the country's affairs. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov categorically rejected all accusations.

Erdogan said that Kilicdaroglu should be "ashamed" of his words.

"To this day we have adhered to the policy of 'embracing' with all countries - with Russia, the US, China, with all Western countries � we have maintained constant ties. As the President of Turkey, I cannot afford to be offended and angry. I have held meetings with everyone in the best possible way and will continue to do so because it is beneficial to the country. When you discard one country, you lose," Erdogan told CNN Turk and Kanal D.