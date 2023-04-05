Close
Erdogan Says In Constant Contact With Putin, Zelenskyy To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that he has been in constant contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to facilitate the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"I am in contact with Putin and Zelenskyy almost every week. I am making a sincere effort to stop the conflict. I believe that a just peace is possible," Erdogan said at a dinner with ambassadors accredited in Ankara.

Later in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that currently "everyone appreciates Turkey's unbiased stance" and that everyone "is jealous" that Erdogan has been communicating with both sides of the Ukrainian conflict.

The last telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and Turkey took place on March 25. The call addressed the steps to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as the situation around Ukraine. During the conversation, Erdogan also thanked Putin for the Russian leader's positive stance on the extension of the grain deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports.

On March 25, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Erdogan intends to hold telephone talks with Zelenskyy to discuss the settlement of the conflict.

